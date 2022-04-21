Peoples Services (PFIS) Drops in Light Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFIS - Market Data & News Trade

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares lost 2.41% today on 6,694 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 13,620 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $49.01 the company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

Peoples Services lost 3.90% so far this year.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

