Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) gains 0.44% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFIS - Market Data & News Trade

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares gained 0.44%, or $0.19 per share, to close Friday at $43.24. After opening the day at $43.22, shares of Peoples Services fluctuated between $43.49 and $42.60. 10,093 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,481. Friday's activity brought Peoples Services’s market cap to $311,485,437.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

Visit Peoples Financial Services Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Peoples Financial Services Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Peoples Financial Services Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer