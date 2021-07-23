Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (PEBK) gains 1.14% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEBK - Market Data & News Trade

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (NASDAQ: PEBK) shares gained 1.14%, or $0.31 per share, to close Thursday at $27.61. After opening the day at $27.37, shares of Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina fluctuated between $27.75 and $26.27. 14,664 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,279. Thursday's activity brought Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina’s market cap to $159,838,873.

About Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. The Corporate Office is located in Newton, North Carolina. The Company has been in business since 1912, growing from a single office to nineteen convenient offices in Catawba, Lincoln, Iredell, Alexander, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. The Company also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties. The Company is a full service, hometown, community bank with an extensive array of products and services for personal and commercial banking needs. Peoples Bank also operates three subsidiaries, Peoples Investment Services, Inc., Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc. and Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC.

