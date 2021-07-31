Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) (PEBO) falls 0.20% for July 30

Today, Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) Inc’s (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Peoples Bancorp, (Marietta, OH) opened at $29.25 before trading between $29.65 and $28.68 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Peoples Bancorp, (Marietta, OH)’s market cap fall to $578,710,462 on 178,953 shares -above their 30-day average of 70,810.

About Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Visit Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer