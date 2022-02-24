People`s United (PBCT) falls 3.76% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBCT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, People`s United Financial Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock fell $0.78, accounting for a 3.76% decrease. People`s United opened at $19.93 before trading between $20.01 and $19.14 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw People`s United’s market cap fall to $8,538,999,180 on 6,757,068 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,579,479.

About People`s United Financial Inc

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $60 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

