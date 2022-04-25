Penumbra (PEN) Gains 1.22% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) is trading 1.22% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:00 est, was $189.52. Penumbra has moved $2.28 in trading today.

73,536 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Penumbra has a YTD change of 34.99%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Penumbra Inc

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

