Penumbra (PEN) falls 5.64% to Close at $197.49 on January 27

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) shares fell 5.64%, or $11.8 per share, to close Thursday at $197.49. After opening the day at $211.35, shares of Penumbra fluctuated between $214.46 and $197.07. 188,010 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 209,640. Thursday's activity brought Penumbra’s market cap to $7,377,982,500.

Penumbra is headquartered in Alameda, California..

About Penumbra Inc

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

