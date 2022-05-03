Penumbra (PEN) Falls 3.09% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEN - Market Data & News Trade

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) shares lost 3.09%, or $5.48 per share, as on 12:10:37 est today. Since opening at $177.03, 151,073 shares of Penumbra have been traded today and the stock has traded between $180.41 and $170.84.

Already this year the company is down 38.33%.

Penumbra is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Penumbra Inc

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

