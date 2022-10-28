PennyMac Services (PFSI) Rises 16.15% on October 28

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has risen $7.625 (16.15%) and is currently sitting at $54.62, as of 12:05:35 est on October 28.

608,771 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 6.42% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 4.93% over the last 30 days.

PennyMac Services anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-03.

About PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

