Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has already gained $0.022 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.86, Pennsylvania Real Estate has moved 2.56% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 2.48% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Pennsylvania Real Estate investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:44:53 est.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages distinctive real estate in high barrier-to-entry markets at the forefront of enabling communities through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations.

