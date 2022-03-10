Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) Drops 3.36% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEI - Market Data & News Trade

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are down 3.36%, or $0.0292 per share, as on 12:08:55 est today. Since opening at $0.85, 63,922 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.88 and $0.83.

This year the company has a YTD change of 14.71%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-14.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages distinctive real estate in high barrier-to-entry markets at the forefront of enabling communities through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations.

