Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) gains 1.49% for July 23

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares gained 1.49%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $2.05. After opening the day at $2.03, shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate fluctuated between $2.09 and $1.95. 564,613 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 668,021. Friday's activity brought Pennsylvania Real Estate’s market cap to $162,482,820.

Pennsylvania Real Estate is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages distinctive real estate in high barrier-to-entry markets at the forefront of enabling communities through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

