Penns Woods, (PWOD) falls 1.93% to Close at $23.44 on September 10

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) fell to close at $23.44 Friday after losing $0.46 (1.93%) on volume of 8,161 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.85 to a low of $23.44 while Penns Woods,’s market cap now stands at $165,605,944.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

