PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Gains 1.52% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFLT - Market Data & News Trade

Today PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ: PFLT) is trading 1.52% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:59 est, was $14.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has climbed $0.2094 in trading today.

203,298 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has moved YTD 11.85%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital visit the company profile.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $4.3 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

To get more information on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications