PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) falls 0.08% to Close at $13.32 on January 10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ: PFLT), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $13.32 Monday after losing $0.01 (0.08%) on volume of 313,513 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.38 to a low of $12.96 while PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s market cap now stands at $518,673,261.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $4.3 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

