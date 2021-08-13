Pennant (PNTG) falls 3.54% in Active Trading on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNTG - Market Data & News Trade

Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ: PNTG), a Eagle, Idaho, company, fell to close at $28.85 Thursday after losing $1.06 (3.54%) on volume of 84,734 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.20 to a low of $28.00 while Pennant’s market cap now stands at $818,241,075.

About Pennant Group Inc

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

