Pennant (PNTG) Falls 10.41% on June 21

Today Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ: PNTG) is trading 10.41% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:06:02 est, was $13.71. Pennant has fallen $1.61 over the previous day’s close.

160,937 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Pennant has a YTD change of 33.02%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Pennant Group Inc

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

