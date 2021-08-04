Pegasystems (PEGA) falls 0.02% to Close at $126.99 on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEGA - Market Data & News Trade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $126.99. After opening the day at $127.10, shares of Pegasystems fluctuated between $128.05 and $125.75. 227,313 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 234,228. Tuesday's activity brought Pegasystems’s market cap to $10,344,055,787.

Pegasystems is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Pegasystems Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

