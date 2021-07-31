Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) falls 1.27% to Close at $22.49 on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEB - Market Data & News Trade

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), a Bethesda, Maryland, company, fell to close at $22.49 Friday after losing $0.29 (1.27%) on volume of 1,204,920 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.40 to a low of $22.34 while Pebblebrook Hotel’s market cap now stands at $2,954,854,452.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

