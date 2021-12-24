Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) falls 0.51% to Close at $34.99 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGC - Market Data & News Trade

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PGC) shares fell 0.51%, or $0.18 per share, to close Thursday at $34.99. After opening the day at $35.39, shares of Peapack-Gladstone fluctuated between $35.39 and $34.76. 31,090 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 59,040. Thursday's activity brought Peapack-Gladstone’s market cap to $652,025,284.

Peapack-Gladstone is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey..

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

