Peabody Energy New (BTU) Drops 6.47% on June 3

Today Peabody Energy Corp. New (NYSE: BTU) is trading 6.47% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:46:15 est, was $24.56. Peabody Energy New has fallen $1.7 in trading today.

2,674,139 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Peabody Energy New has moved YTD 160.97%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Peabody Energy Corp. New

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

