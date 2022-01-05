PDS (PDSB) falls 8.54% on Moderate Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDSB - Market Data & News Trade

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares fell 8.54%, or $0.72 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.71. After opening the day at $8.38, shares of PDS fluctuated between $8.44 and $7.65. 331,046 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 358,615. Tuesday's activity brought PDS’s market cap to $219,234,367.

PDS is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey..

About PDS Biotechnology Corporation

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

