PCSB (PCSB) Falls 1.27% for April 21

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 1.27% to $18.66 on April 21.

28,539 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 22,622 shares.

The company's stock has moved 0.42% so far in 2022.

PCSB shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About PCSB Financial Corp

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank. PCSB Bank has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

