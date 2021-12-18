PCM Fund (PCM) falls 0.37% for December 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCM - Market Data & News Trade

PCM Fund Inc (NYSE: PCM) shares fell 0.37%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $10.76. After opening the day at $10.80, shares of PCM Fund fluctuated between $10.90 and $10.65. 32,309 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 27,490. Friday's activity brought PCM Fund’s market cap to $124,993,669.

PCM Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About PCM Fund Inc

PCM Fund, Inc. seeks to achieve high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of commercial mortgage-backed securities. Supported by PIMCO’s renowned credit research and analytical capabilities, the fund seeks to achieve high current income as a primary objective. Capital gain from the disposition of assets is a secondary objective. The fund has the ability to invest in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities, private label (commonly known as “non-agency”) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Visit PCM Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on PCM Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: PCM Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen