PBF Energy (PBF) Drops 6.25% on August 4

PBF Energy Inc - Class A (NYSE: PBF) shares are down 6.25%, or $2.04 per share, as on 12:04:19 est today. Since opening the day at $32.70, 1,010,156 shares of PBF Energy have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $33.03 and $30.38.

This year the company has a YTD change of 151.50%.

PBF Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-27.

About PBF Energy Inc - Class A

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

