PaySign (PAYS) Rises 5.53% on April 20

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) has climbed $0.1 (5.53%) and is currently sitting at $1.91, as of 12:06:38 est on April 20.

56,526 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 2.69% over the last 5 days and shares lost 23.31% over the last 30 days.

PaySign anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About PaySign Inc

Paysign, Inc is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

