PaySign (PAYS) falls 2.16% to Close at $1.81 on January 7

Today, PaySign Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 2.16% decrease. PaySign opened at $1.85 before trading between $1.87 and $1.77 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw PaySign’s market cap fall to $93,562,397 on 105,651 shares -below their 30-day average of 379,514.

Paysign, Inc is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

