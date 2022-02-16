PayPal (PYPL) falls 4.26% to Close at $110.54 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PYPL - Market Data & News Trade

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares fell 4.26%, or $4.92 per share, to close Wednesday at $110.54. After opening the day at $114.73, shares of PayPal fluctuated between $114.79 and $110.38. 28,764,494 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 27,720,032. Wednesday's activity brought PayPal’s market cap to $128,779,643,083.

PayPal is headquartered in San Jose, California, and employs more than 21800 people.

About PayPal Holdings Inc

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

