Paylocity (PCTY) gains 2.54% in Light Trading on February 15

Today, Paylocity Holding Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock gained $5.15, accounting for a 2.54% increase. Paylocity opened at $206.96 before trading between $209.36 and $202.46 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Paylocity’s market cap rise to $11,478,933,343 on 137,550 shares -below their 30-day average of 333,245.

About Paylocity Holding Corp

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

