Paycom Software (PAYC) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Paycom Software stock has fallen 7.45% from the previous session’s close.

Paycom Software was down $6.44 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Paycom Software Inc

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

