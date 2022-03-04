Paychex (PAYX) gains 2.62% on Strong Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAYX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Paychex Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock gained $3.16, accounting for a 2.62% increase. Paychex opened at $119.76 before trading between $123.97 and $118.55 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Paychex’s market cap rise to $44,582,348,824 on 1,967,453 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,833,768.

Paychex employs around 14300 people with a head office in Rochester, New York.

About Paychex Inc.

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

