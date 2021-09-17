Paychex (PAYX) falls 0.31% for September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAYX - Market Data & News Trade

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.34 per share, to close Thursday at $109.37. After opening the day at $109.65, shares of Paychex fluctuated between $109.99 and $109.12. 1,134,147 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,239,240. Thursday's activity brought Paychex’s market cap to $39,441,055,335.

Paychex is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and employs more than 14300 people.

About Paychex Inc.

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

