Paya (PAYA) Gains 3.01% for April 22

Paya Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 3.01% to $5.48 on April 22.

1,863,097 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 739,523 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 16.09% so far in 2022.

Paya shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Paya Holdings Inc - Class A

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

