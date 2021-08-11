Paya (PAYA) falls 4.25% on Moderate Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAYA - Market Data & News Trade

Paya Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PAYA) shares fell 4.25%, or $0.45 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.14. After opening the day at $10.60, shares of Paya fluctuated between $10.66 and $10.09. 625,806 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 916,090. Tuesday's activity brought Paya’s market cap to $1,291,637,094.

About Paya Holdings Inc - Class A

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

