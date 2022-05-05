Patterson Companies (PDCO) Falls 2.73% for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDCO - Market Data & News Trade

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares moved 2.73% today on 439,425 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 850,377 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $31.36 the company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-22.

Patterson Companies has moved 11.73% so far this year.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Its comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by its dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

