Patterson Companies (PDCO) falls 1.44% to Close at $29.35 on December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDCO - Market Data & News Trade

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares fell 1.44%, or $0.43 per share, to close Friday at $29.35. After opening the day at $29.62, shares of Patterson Companies fluctuated between $30.15 and $29.34. 408,616 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 686,717. Friday's activity brought Patterson Companies’s market cap to $2,861,507,600.

Patterson Companies is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota..

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Its comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by its dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Visit Patterson Companies Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Patterson Companies Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Patterson Companies Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022