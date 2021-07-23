Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) gains 0.23% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNBK - Market Data & News Trade

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) shares gained 0.23%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $8.84. After opening the day at $8.82, shares of Patriot National Bancorp fluctuated between $8.84 and $8.68. 1,563 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,420. Thursday's activity brought Patriot National Bancorp’s market cap to $34,887,732.

About Patriot National Bancorp Inc

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ('Patriot' or 'Bancorp') is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ('Bank'), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small business owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

