Patrick Industries, (PATK) falls 1.45% on Moderate Volume December 30

Today, Patrick Industries, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PATK) stock fell $1.17, accounting for a 1.45% decrease. Patrick Industries, opened at $81.00 before trading between $81.60 and $79.67 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Patrick Industries,’s market cap fall to $1,886,567,276 on 100,312 shares -below their 30-day average of 328,039.

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, residential housing, high-rise, hospitality, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast in various locations throughout the United States and in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, boat covers, towers, tops and frames, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, air handling products, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, aluminum fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, tile, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, various marine aftermarket products, and other miscellaneous products, in addition to providing transportation and logistics services.

