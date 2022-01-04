Pathfinder, (PBHC) falls 0.64% for January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PBHC) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 0.64% decrease. Pathfinder, opened at $17.25 before trading between $17.18 and $17.06 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Pathfinder,’s market cap fall to $78,189,648 on 819 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,481.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. The Bank has ten full-service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County. Through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Risk Management Company, Inc., the Bank owns a 51% interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC. At December 31, 2020, there were 4,531,383 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, as well as 1,380,283 shares of convertible perpetual preferred stock issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020, the Company and subsidiaries had total consolidated assets of $1.2 billion, total deposits of $995.9 million and shareholders' equity of $97.7 million.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

