Today, Passage Bio Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PASG) stock fell $0.51, accounting for a 5.44% decrease. Passage Bio opened at $9.33 before trading between $9.35 and $8.77 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Passage Bio’s market cap fall to $479,810,028 on 559,039 shares -above their 30-day average of 284,258.

About Passage Bio Inc

Passage Bio, has the mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct its discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides the team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that Passage Bio then pairs with its deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance its robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As the company works with speed and tenacity, Passage Bio is always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from its therapies.

Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has acquired full ownership of premium sports drink maker BodyArmor Sports Nutrition in its largest ever brand acquisition.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a deal was imminent based on confidential sources.

In 2018, Coca-Cola bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount and became the brand’s second largest shareholder. Under the terms of that deal, Coca-Cola was given the opportunity to fully acquire the company in the future.

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

