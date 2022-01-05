Passage Bio (PASG) falls 4.93% in Light Trading on January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PASG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Passage Bio Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PASG) stock fell $0.32, accounting for a 4.93% decrease. Passage Bio opened at $6.46 before trading between $6.47 and $6.10 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Passage Bio’s market cap fall to $333,839,641 on 197,262 shares -below their 30-day average of 268,849.

About Passage Bio Inc

Passage Bio, has the mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct its discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides the team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that Passage Bio then pairs with its deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance its robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As the company works with speed and tenacity, Passage Bio is always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from its therapies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

