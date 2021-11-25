Passage Bio (PASG) falls 1.47% for November 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PASG - Market Data & News Trade

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) fell to close at $7.40 Wednesday after losing $0.11 (1.47%) on volume of 268,953 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.65 to a low of $7.26 while Passage Bio’s market cap now stands at $400,391,141.

About Passage Bio Inc

Passage Bio, has the mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct its discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides the team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that Passage Bio then pairs with its deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance its robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As the company works with speed and tenacity, Passage Bio is always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from its therapies.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

