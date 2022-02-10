Party City Holdco (PRTY) falls 4.17% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRTY - Market Data & News Trade

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) shares fell 4.17%, or $0.2 per share, to close Thursday at $4.60. After opening the day at $4.61, shares of Party City Holdco fluctuated between $4.97 and $4.55. 2,711,927 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,222,685. Thursday's activity brought Party City Holdco’s market cap to $516,236,762.

Party City Holdco is headquartered in Elmsford, New York..

About Party City Holdco Inc

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, the company believes, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company's retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

