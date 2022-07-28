PARTS iD (ID) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ID - Market Data & News

PARTS iD Inc - Class A (NYSE:ID) has already fallen $-0.06 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.09, PARTS iD has moved 5.51% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 0.93% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for PARTS iD investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PARTS iD Inc - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:24 est.

About PARTS iD Inc - Class A

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

To get more information on PARTS iD Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PARTS iD Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles