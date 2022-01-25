Partners (PTRS) falls 0.99% to Close at $10.31 on January 24

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) shares fell 0.99%, or $0.1 per share, to close Monday at $10.31. After opening the day at $10.05, shares of Partners fluctuated between $10.17 and $10.03. 3,909 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 12,106. Monday's activity brought Partners’s market cap to $182,272,330.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp (also formally known as Delmar Bancorp) is a bank holding company whose primary asset includes The Bank of Delmarva. Founded in 1896, The Bank of Delmarva remains an independent, full service community bank. Partners Bancorp seeks to reward stockholders who have capital at risk. The Bank of Delmarva's main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market. The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers, and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

