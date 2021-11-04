Partners (PTRS) falls 0.80% to Close at $8.67 on November 3

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) fell to close at $8.67 Wednesday after losing $0.07 (0.80%) on volume of 5,021 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.76 to a low of $8.60 while Partners’s market cap now stands at $154,200,042.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp (also formally known as Delmar Bancorp) is a bank holding company whose primary asset includes The Bank of Delmarva. Founded in 1896, The Bank of Delmarva remains an independent, full service community bank. Partners Bancorp seeks to reward stockholders who have capital at risk. The Bank of Delmarva's main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market. The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers, and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.

The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that had shifted to the left over the past decade and which President Joe Biden captured by 10 points in 2020. And as the party felt the sting from that loss, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was virtually deadlocked in his bid to win reelection in a state Biden won by 15 points.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

