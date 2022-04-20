Park National (PRK) Gains 2.49% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRK - Market Data & News

Today Park National Corp. (NYSE: PRK) is trading 2.49% up.

The latest price, as of 12:02:47 est, was $125.95. Park National has risen $3.06 over the previous day’s close.

5,568 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Park National has a YTD change of 9.72%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Park National visit the company profile.

About Park National Corp.

Park National Corporation is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Newark, Ohio. The Park organization has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas, and includes a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

To get more information on Park National Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Park National Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week