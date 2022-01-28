Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) falls 4.91% to Close at $17.04 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Inc’s (NYSE: PK) stock fell $0.88, accounting for a 4.91% decrease. Park Hotels & Resorts opened at $18.21 before trading between $18.34 and $16.92 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Park Hotels & Resorts’s market cap fall to $4,029,605,210 on 3,123,945 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,119,709.

Park Hotels & Resorts employs around 488 people with a head office in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

