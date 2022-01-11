Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) falls 4.54% on Strong Volume January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PK - Market Data & News Trade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK), a Tysons Corner, Virginia, company, fell to close at $18.91 Monday after losing $0.9 (4.54%) on volume of 3,575,251 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.76 to a low of $18.80 while Park Hotels & Resorts’s market cap now stands at $4,471,821,275.

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has roughly 488 employees.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Visit Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021