Park City, (PCYG) falls 0.37% in Light Trading on September 1

Today, Park City Group, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PCYG) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. Park City, opened at $5.44 before trading between $5.44 and $5.29 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Park City,’s market cap fall to $105,181,400 on 5,815 shares -below their 30-day average of 22,113.

About Park City Group, Inc.

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

